Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] Revenue clocked in at $11.16 million, down -91.79% YTD: What’s Next?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ: CENN] jumped around 0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.44 at the close of the session, up 7.37%. The company report on December 28, 2022 that Cenntro Electric Group Limited Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirements.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) (“Cenntro” or “the Company”), a leading EV technology company with advanced, market- validated electric commercial vehicles (“ECVs”), today announced that on December 22, 2022, it received a notification (the “Notification”) from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Company no longer satisfies Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) because the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares (the “Shares”) was below $1.00 per Share for 30 consecutive business days preceding the date of the Notification.

The Notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Shares, and the Shares continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “CENN”.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited stock is now -91.79% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CENN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.46 and lowest of $0.395 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.29, which means current price is +69.23% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.01M shares, CENN reached a trading volume of 9940168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenntro Electric Group Limited is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

How has CENN stock performed recently?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.41. With this latest performance, CENN shares dropped by -29.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.68 for Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6998, while it was recorded at 0.3974 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3652 for the last 200 days.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] shares currently have an operating margin of -191.89 and a Gross Margin at +2.73. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.60 and a Current Ratio set at 13.90.

Insider trade positions for Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]

There are presently around $9 million, or 8.30% of CENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CENN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,427,204, which is approximately 2.24% of the company’s market cap and around 38.29% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 3,525,188 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.55 million in CENN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.75 million in CENN stock with ownership of nearly 2.155% of the company’s market capitalization.

40 institutional holders increased their position in Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ:CENN] by around 1,951,903 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,582,355 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 17,824,814 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,359,072 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CENN stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 281,683 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,022,374 shares during the same period.