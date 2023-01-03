Canoo Inc. [GOEV] Is Currently 0.82 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Canoo Inc. [NASDAQ: GOEV] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.33 during the day while it closed the day at $1.23. The company report on November 9, 2022 that CANOO INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS.

Strong Customer Demand: Growing Order Book at +$2B with $750M Binding Orders.

Product Validated: Completed Advanced Deliveries to Refine and Finalize Vehicle Custom Configuration for Walmart.

Canoo Inc. stock has also gained 9.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GOEV stock has declined by -34.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -34.57% and lost -84.07% year-on date.

The market cap for GOEV stock reached $420.91 million, with 345.02 million shares outstanding and 298.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.02M shares, GOEV reached a trading volume of 9249776 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Canoo Inc. [GOEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOEV shares is $5.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Canoo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $9 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Canoo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on GOEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canoo Inc. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

GOEV stock trade performance evaluation

Canoo Inc. [GOEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.82. With this latest performance, GOEV shares dropped by -8.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.21 for Canoo Inc. [GOEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2856, while it was recorded at 1.1480 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9393 for the last 200 days.

Canoo Inc. [GOEV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Canoo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Canoo Inc. [GOEV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $63 million, or 29.90% of GOEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,777,485, which is approximately 22.603% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,781,605 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.03 million in GOEV stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $8.7 million in GOEV stock with ownership of nearly 1.56% of the company’s market capitalization.

94 institutional holders increased their position in Canoo Inc. [NASDAQ:GOEV] by around 8,959,943 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 4,764,629 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 37,526,985 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,251,557 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOEV stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,622,881 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,798,808 shares during the same period.