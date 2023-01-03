BTIG Research slashes price target on WeWork Inc. [WE] – find out why.

WeWork Inc. [NYSE: WE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 19.17% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.42%. The company report on December 2, 2022 that WeWork Announces New SoftBank Appointment, Vikas J. Parekh, to Board of Directors.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE), the leading global flexible space provider, today announced that Vikas J. Parekh, Managing Partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers, has been appointed to the WeWork Board of Directors, effective November 30, 2022.

In his role as Managing Partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers, Mr. Parekh focuses on investing in enterprise software, robotics, automation, and other emerging technologies. He serves as a director across multiple public and private company boards, including Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM). Prior to joining SoftBank in 2016, Mr. Parekh worked in private equity at KKR, and at Boston Consulting Group. Mr. Parekh has an MBA from Harvard Business School where he was a George F. Baker Scholar. He also holds both an MS and BSc in Electrical & Computer Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology.

Over the last 12 months, WE stock dropped by -83.39%. The one-year WeWork Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 80.28. The average equity rating for WE stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $873.60 million, with 762.38 million shares outstanding and 647.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.54M shares, WE stock reached a trading volume of 20882423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on WeWork Inc. [WE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WE shares is $7.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for WeWork Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2022, representing the official price target for WeWork Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on WE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WeWork Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for WE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28.

WE Stock Performance Analysis:

WeWork Inc. [WE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.42. With this latest performance, WE shares dropped by -48.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.42 for WeWork Inc. [WE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3008, while it was recorded at 1.2160 for the last single week of trading, and 4.5384 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WeWork Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WeWork Inc. [WE] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.94 and a Gross Margin at -47.62. WeWork Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -188.51.

WeWork Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

WeWork Inc. [WE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $850 million, or 87.10% of WE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WE stocks are: SB GLOBAL ADVISERS LTD with ownership of 324,348,048, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, holding 81,077,918 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $115.94 million in WE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $102.31 million in WE stock with ownership of nearly -14.323% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WeWork Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in WeWork Inc. [NYSE:WE] by around 11,571,042 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 28,549,303 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 554,008,413 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 594,128,758 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WE stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,845,842 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 5,434,313 shares during the same period.