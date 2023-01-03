Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV] Stock trading around $1.10 per share: What’s Next?

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ: BWV] gained 2.80% on the last trading session, reaching $1.10 price per share at the time. The company report on December 12, 2022 that Blue Water Vaccines Announces Institutional Research Coverage by Two Notable Healthcare-Focused Wall Street Banks, Receives “Buy” Rating From Both.

Copies of the full analyst report from Maxim and H.C. Wainwright, respectively, can be obtained upon request directly from Maxim and H.C. Wainwright.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. represents 14.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.60 million with the latest information. BWV stock price has been found in the range of $1.02 to $1.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 576.09K shares, BWV reached a trading volume of 136214 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BWV shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BWV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Water Vaccines Inc. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93.

Trading performance analysis for BWV stock

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.80. With this latest performance, BWV shares dropped by -13.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.84% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BWV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.99 for Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1835, while it was recorded at 1.0460 for the last single week of trading, and 6.4027 for the last 200 days.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV]

There are presently around $3 million, or 20.50% of BWV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BWV stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 858,360, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 17.30% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 552,249 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.61 million in BWV stocks shares; and AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $0.5 million in BWV stock with ownership of nearly 13.368% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Water Vaccines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ:BWV] by around 1,337,138 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 93,911 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 926,747 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,357,796 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BWV stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,176,771 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 34,654 shares during the same period.