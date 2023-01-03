AT&T Inc. [T] Revenue clocked in at $130.36 billion, down -1.15% YTD: What’s Next?

AT&T Inc. [NYSE: T] price plunged by -0.22 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on December 28, 2022 that AT&T to Webcast Fireside Chat with Pascal Desroches at Citi’s 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference on January 4.

AT&T* (NYSE:T) will webcast a fireside chat with Pascal Desroches, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer, AT&T Inc., at Citi’s 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. The conversation is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The webcast will be available live and for replay at AT&T Investor Relations. Viewers should start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.

A sum of 26195924 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 45.29M shares. AT&T Inc. shares reached a high of $18.48 and dropped to a low of $18.22 until finishing in the latest session at $18.41.

The one-year T stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.22. The average equity rating for T stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AT&T Inc. [T]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for T shares is $20.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on T stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for AT&T Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for AT&T Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on T stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AT&T Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for T stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for T in the course of the last twelve months was 87.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

T Stock Performance Analysis:

AT&T Inc. [T] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.77. With this latest performance, T shares dropped by -4.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for T stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.75 for AT&T Inc. [T]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.57, while it was recorded at 18.37 for the last single week of trading, and 18.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AT&T Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AT&T Inc. [T] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.85 and a Gross Margin at +39.20. AT&T Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.73.

AT&T Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

T Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for T. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AT&T Inc. go to -4.46%.

AT&T Inc. [T] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $68,540 million, or 54.40% of T stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of T stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 600,524,205, which is approximately 0.653% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 495,169,822 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.12 billion in T stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.17 billion in T stock with ownership of nearly 1.603% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AT&T Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,147 institutional holders increased their position in AT&T Inc. [NYSE:T] by around 169,083,971 shares. Additionally, 1,146 investors decreased positions by around 201,256,835 shares, while 197 investors held positions by with 3,352,644,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,722,985,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. T stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,897,895 shares, while 169 institutional investors sold positions of 28,898,797 shares during the same period.