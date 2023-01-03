Aspen Technology Inc. [AZPN] is 34.95% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aspen Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: AZPN] price plunged by -0.11 percent to reach at -$0.22. The company report on December 13, 2022 that Aspen Technology and Saudi Aramco Partner to Bring New Carbon Capture & Utilization Software Innovation to Market.

Partnership aims to Enable Industry to Make Rapid Evaluation of Sustainability Options.

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in industrial software, today announced a partnership with Aramco (Tadawul:2222), one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, that positions AspenTech to introduce a unique, integrated modelling and optimization solution that will enable capital intensive industries to achieve practical and economic solutions for Carbon Capture and Utilization (CCU).

A sum of 136365 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 259.35K shares. Aspen Technology Inc. shares reached a high of $205.97 and dropped to a low of $202.45 until finishing in the latest session at $205.40.

The one-year AZPN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.82. The average equity rating for AZPN stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aspen Technology Inc. [AZPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZPN shares is $259.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZPN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Aspen Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $170 to $162. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Aspen Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AZPN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aspen Technology Inc. is set at 7.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.92.

AZPN Stock Performance Analysis:

Aspen Technology Inc. [AZPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.39. With this latest performance, AZPN shares dropped by -10.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.21 for Aspen Technology Inc. [AZPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 227.83, while it was recorded at 203.06 for the last single week of trading, and 203.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aspen Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Aspen Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

AZPN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aspen Technology Inc. go to 18.20%.

Aspen Technology Inc. [AZPN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,885 million, or 49.00% of AZPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZPN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,281,955, which is approximately 16.178% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,069,670 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $630.51 million in AZPN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $571.32 million in AZPN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

198 institutional holders increased their position in Aspen Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:AZPN] by around 6,621,650 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 1,586,192 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 20,442,246 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,650,088 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZPN stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,355,500 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 803,627 shares during the same period.