American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] Is Currently 0.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] traded at a high on 12/30/22, posting a 0.16 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.72. The company report on December 27, 2022 that Building on a Long-Standing Commitment to Pay Equity.

American has long championed pay equity, and we were proud to sign the White House Equal Pay Pledge in 2016. Since then, we have continued to refine our efforts to identify and close pay gaps based on gender, race and ethnicity. The 86% of our workforce that is covered by collective bargaining agreements has built-in pay equity as part of those agreements. Therefore, we have focused on pay equity for the remaining 14%, made up of management and support staff, who do not belong to unions.

After engaging a labor and economics firm to support our pay equity analysis, American began deploying Syndio’s workplace equity platform in 2020. Through Syndio’s guidance, we fine-tuned our methodology and successfully completed pay equity reviews through 2021. Our approach begins by placing team members in one of 50 “similarly situated groups” (SSGs) across American based on the type of work they do. We then identify factors that can impact compensation within each SSG, such as an individual’s seniority, experience or pay scale. Of course, higher salaries awarded to any new or existing team members can result in unintended pay gaps. By running a pay analysis at key points throughout the year, we can identify any drift in pay equity and address it. (See box above.).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18951856 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American Airlines Group Inc. stands at 3.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.94%.

The market cap for AAL stock reached $8.25 billion, with 650.59 million shares outstanding and 642.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 29.59M shares, AAL reached a trading volume of 18951856 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $15.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2022, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $26, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on AAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAL in the course of the last twelve months was 2.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has AAL stock performed recently?

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.27. With this latest performance, AAL shares dropped by -11.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.05 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.75, while it was recorded at 12.60 for the last single week of trading, and 14.83 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Airlines Group Inc. go to 16.09%.

Insider trade positions for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

There are presently around $4,556 million, or 55.50% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 71,817,952, which is approximately 2.108% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 38,955,176 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $495.51 million in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $442.41 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly -1.115% of the company’s market capitalization.

233 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 27,683,831 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 20,844,423 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 309,683,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 358,212,096 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,418,210 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 9,272,877 shares during the same period.