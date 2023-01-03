AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] fell -31.18% so far this year. What now?

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] price plunged by -1.24 percent to reach at -$0.13. The company report on December 9, 2022 that AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.12 per Common Share for December 2022.

AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) (“AGNC” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for December 2022. The dividend is payable on January 11, 2023 to common stockholders of record as of December 30, 2022.

For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or IR@AGNC.com.

A sum of 9444711 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.14M shares. AGNC Investment Corp. shares reached a high of $10.445 and dropped to a low of $10.25 until finishing in the latest session at $10.35.

The one-year AGNC stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.95. The average equity rating for AGNC stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGNC shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for AGNC Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $12.25 to $13.25. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for AGNC Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13.50 to $13, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on AGNC stock. On April 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AGNC shares from 14.50 to 11.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGNC Investment Corp. is set at 0.29 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGNC in the course of the last twelve months was 13.61.

AGNC Stock Performance Analysis:

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.82. With this latest performance, AGNC shares gained by 3.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.84 for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.40, while it was recorded at 10.53 for the last single week of trading, and 11.04 for the last 200 days.

AGNC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC Investment Corp. go to -1.81%.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,453 million, or 43.50% of AGNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,875,957, which is approximately 1.109% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,383,502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $314.47 million in AGNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $131.91 million in AGNC stock with ownership of nearly -0.088% of the company’s market capitalization.

223 institutional holders increased their position in AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:AGNC] by around 32,844,186 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 22,116,657 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 182,073,098 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,033,941 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGNC stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,648,815 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 8,823,396 shares during the same period.