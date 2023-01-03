180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF] Is Currently 79.37 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

180 Life Sciences Corp. [NASDAQ: ATNF] closed the trading session at $3.39 on 12/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.71, while the highest price level was $3.98. The company report on December 29, 2022 that 180 Life Sciences Corp. CEO James Woody, MD, PhD Issues Letter to Shareholders.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -95.65 percent and weekly performance of 114.56 percent. The stock has been moved at -80.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -59.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -74.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, ATNF reached to a volume of 40304434 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATNF shares is $80.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATNF stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for 180 Life Sciences Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 180 Life Sciences Corp. is set at 1.39 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90.

ATNF stock trade performance evaluation

180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 114.56. With this latest performance, ATNF shares dropped by -59.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATNF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.37 for 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.95, while it was recorded at 2.03 for the last single week of trading, and 21.05 for the last 200 days.

180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.53.

180 Life Sciences Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 15.30% of ATNF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATNF stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 195,750, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 54,187 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in ATNF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $62000.0 in ATNF stock with ownership of nearly -0.556% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 180 Life Sciences Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in 180 Life Sciences Corp. [NASDAQ:ATNF] by around 198,632 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 12,076 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 98,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 309,576 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATNF stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 196,558 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 2,881 shares during the same period.