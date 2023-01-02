Wingstop Inc. [WING] stock Downgrade by Truist analyst, price target now $125

Wingstop Inc. [NASDAQ: WING] price plunged by -4.06 percent to reach at -$5.82. The company report on December 5, 2022 that Wingstop Debuts New Flavor That Tastes as Good as Gold.

The Flavor Experts introduce new Carolina Gold BBQ flavor for a limited time, inspired by southern BBQ traditions.

Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) stepped up its flavor game today, this time with its new limited-time flavor Carolina Gold BBQ that’s said to taste as good as gold. Inspired by the southern BBQ traditions of the Carolinas, Wingstop applied its flavor expertise to concoct a bold, distinct spin on a familiar classic, available today in restaurants nationwide while supplies last.

A sum of 570343 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 676.89K shares. Wingstop Inc. shares reached a high of $142.41 and dropped to a low of $135.70 until finishing in the latest session at $137.62.

The one-year WING stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.13. The average equity rating for WING stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Wingstop Inc. [WING]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WING shares is $160.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WING stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Wingstop Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Wingstop Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on WING stock. On June 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for WING shares from 85 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wingstop Inc. is set at 6.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for WING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.22.

WING Stock Performance Analysis:

Wingstop Inc. [WING] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.32. With this latest performance, WING shares dropped by -16.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.71 for Wingstop Inc. [WING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 153.19, while it was recorded at 142.44 for the last single week of trading, and 118.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wingstop Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wingstop Inc. [WING] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.87 and a Gross Margin at +76.86. Wingstop Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.10.

Wingstop Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

WING Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wingstop Inc. go to 20.45%.

Wingstop Inc. [WING] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,752 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WING stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,535,572, which is approximately -4.571% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 3,071,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $422.65 million in WING stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $395.75 million in WING stock with ownership of nearly -14.465% of the company’s market capitalization.

161 institutional holders increased their position in Wingstop Inc. [NASDAQ:WING] by around 3,381,463 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 4,736,450 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 26,415,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,533,329 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WING stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,005,725 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,518,321 shares during the same period.