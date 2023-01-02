William Blair lifts Korn Ferry [KFY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Korn Ferry [NYSE: KFY] price plunged by -0.32 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Korn Ferry Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results of Operations.

Highlights.

Korn Ferry reports fee revenue of $727.8 million in Q2 FY’23, an increase of 14% (20% at constant currency) from Q2 FY’22 and a sequential increase of 5% (7% on a constant currency basis) from Q1 FY’23.

A sum of 329618 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 320.13K shares. Korn Ferry shares reached a high of $51.15 and dropped to a low of $49.98 until finishing in the latest session at $50.62.

The one-year KFY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.12. The average equity rating for KFY stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Korn Ferry [KFY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KFY shares is $65.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KFY stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Korn Ferry shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Korn Ferry stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $43, while Sidoti kept a Buy rating on KFY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Korn Ferry is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for KFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for KFY in the course of the last twelve months was 7.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

KFY Stock Performance Analysis:

Korn Ferry [KFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.57. With this latest performance, KFY shares dropped by -11.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.58 for Korn Ferry [KFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.69, while it was recorded at 50.68 for the last single week of trading, and 58.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Korn Ferry Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Korn Ferry [KFY] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.13 and a Gross Margin at +26.76. Korn Ferry’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.78.

Korn Ferry’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

KFY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Korn Ferry go to 15.00%.

Korn Ferry [KFY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,524 million, or 97.30% of KFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KFY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,455,249, which is approximately 3.088% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,806,189 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $344.53 million in KFY stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $146.35 million in KFY stock with ownership of nearly 0.353% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Korn Ferry stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Korn Ferry [NYSE:KFY] by around 3,757,706 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 5,489,045 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 40,621,727 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,868,478 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KFY stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 847,463 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,224,764 shares during the same period.