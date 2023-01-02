WideOpenWest Inc. [WOW] moved up 0.11: Why It’s Important

WideOpenWest Inc. [NYSE: WOW] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $9.19 during the day while it closed the day at $9.11. The company report on December 20, 2022 that WOW! Gave Back More Than $125,000 to its Communities in 2022.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced it donated more than $125,000 in 2022 through a combination of educational scholarships, employee volunteer hours and other contributions in support of the communities it serves.

To bolster local educational opportunities, WOW! awarded more than $70,000 in scholarships and funding for schools. These contributions went directly to upgrading equipment for STEM initiatives, scholarships to support students’ post-secondary education, supporting equity in the workplace with the Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce and helping meet the need for critical technology in education.

WideOpenWest Inc. stock has also gained 0.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WOW stock has declined by -25.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -51.34% and lost -57.67% year-on date.

The market cap for WOW stock reached $797.67 million, with 84.27 million shares outstanding and 53.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 493.96K shares, WOW reached a trading volume of 331500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about WideOpenWest Inc. [WOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOW shares is $17.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for WideOpenWest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $25 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for WideOpenWest Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on WOW stock. On June 24, 2021, analysts increased their price target for WOW shares from 26 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WideOpenWest Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

WOW stock trade performance evaluation

WideOpenWest Inc. [WOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.11. With this latest performance, WOW shares dropped by -12.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.18 for WideOpenWest Inc. [WOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.83, while it was recorded at 9.04 for the last single week of trading, and 16.48 for the last 200 days.

WideOpenWest Inc. [WOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WideOpenWest Inc. [WOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.66 and a Gross Margin at +23.43. WideOpenWest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.45.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.98.

WideOpenWest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for WideOpenWest Inc. [WOW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WideOpenWest Inc. go to 44.03%.

WideOpenWest Inc. [WOW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $713 million, or 90.60% of WOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WOW stocks are: CRESTVIEW PARTNERS III GP, L.P. with ownership of 31,494,499, which is approximately 0.011% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; NINE TEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,903,071 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.78 million in WOW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $48.22 million in WOW stock with ownership of nearly 2.535% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WideOpenWest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in WideOpenWest Inc. [NYSE:WOW] by around 6,621,454 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 5,053,047 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 66,630,553 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,305,054 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WOW stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,339,546 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,771,948 shares during the same period.