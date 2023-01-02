why Sun Life Financial Inc. [SLF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $50.73

Sun Life Financial Inc. [NYSE: SLF] plunged by -$0.4 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $46.89 during the day while it closed the day at $46.42. The company report on December 14, 2022 that Sun Life receives Delta Award recognizing top-tier client experience initiatives.

Sun Life U.S. has received the Delta Award for innovation in client experience solutions from Alida, a client experience software company. Sun Life is being recognized for its two ongoing client engagement and research programs, Broker Voices and Employer Voices. These online communities of brokers and employers provide direct, immediate feedback on a range of topics from product development to digital capabilities.

“We put client experience at the center of everything we do,” said Ed Milano, vice president of Marketing and client experience officer, Sun Life U.S. “Leveraging feedback from our employer and broker clients helps us confidently build and launch products and services that we know will address their needs.”.

Sun Life Financial Inc. stock has also gained 0.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SLF stock has inclined by 16.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.09% and lost -16.65% year-on date.

The market cap for SLF stock reached $27.43 billion, with 586.00 million shares outstanding and 585.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 671.06K shares, SLF reached a trading volume of 427292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLF shares is $50.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLF stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Sun Life Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Sun Life Financial Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sun Life Financial Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.74.

Sun Life Financial Inc. [SLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.56. With this latest performance, SLF shares dropped by -2.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.27 for Sun Life Financial Inc. [SLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.19, while it was recorded at 46.46 for the last single week of trading, and 46.80 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sun Life Financial Inc. [SLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.17. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.22.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sun Life Financial Inc. go to 5.30%.

There are presently around $12,424 million, or 54.40% of SLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLF stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 52,063,240, which is approximately -0.751% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,016,287 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $975.58 million in SLF stocks shares; and MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP, currently with $777.37 million in SLF stock with ownership of nearly -1.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sun Life Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Sun Life Financial Inc. [NYSE:SLF] by around 14,075,454 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 27,973,073 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 225,604,596 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 267,653,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLF stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,039,840 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,431,370 shares during the same period.