why Sequans Communications S.A. [SQNS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.75

Sequans Communications S.A. [NYSE: SQNS] traded at a high on 12/30/22, posting a 19.42 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.32. The company report on December 30, 2022 that Sequans Announces Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Results.

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a leading developer and provider of 5G/4G solutions for IoT devices, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2022 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 during pre-market hours. Following the announcement, Sequans’ management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 136692 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sequans Communications S.A. stands at 7.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.27%.

The market cap for SQNS stock reached $133.20 million, with 47.93 million shares outstanding and 41.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 45.76K shares, SQNS reached a trading volume of 136692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sequans Communications S.A. [SQNS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SQNS shares is $8.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SQNS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Sequans Communications S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Sequans Communications S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3 to $2.50, while Needham kept a Buy rating on SQNS stock. On February 14, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for SQNS shares from 2.75 to 2.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sequans Communications S.A. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.10.

How has SQNS stock performed recently?

Sequans Communications S.A. [SQNS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.28. With this latest performance, SQNS shares dropped by -10.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.62 for Sequans Communications S.A. [SQNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.56, while it was recorded at 2.91 for the last single week of trading, and 3.23 for the last 200 days.

Sequans Communications S.A. [SQNS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sequans Communications S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Sequans Communications S.A. [SQNS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQNS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sequans Communications S.A. go to 0.35%.

Insider trade positions for Sequans Communications S.A. [SQNS]

There are presently around $88 million, or 59.60% of SQNS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SQNS stocks are: LYNROCK LAKE LP with ownership of 4,746,401, which is approximately 5.855% of the company’s market cap and around 12.61% of the total institutional ownership; B. RILEY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 4,612,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.31 million in SQNS stocks shares; and AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., currently with $12.78 million in SQNS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Sequans Communications S.A. [NYSE:SQNS] by around 1,175,910 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 641,920 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 24,815,790 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,633,620 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SQNS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 435,813 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 184,345 shares during the same period.