why Methanex Corporation [MEOH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $44.09

Methanex Corporation [NASDAQ: MEOH] closed the trading session at $37.86 on 12/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $36.98, while the highest price level was $38.00. The company report on December 13, 2022 that Methanex Announces Changes to Executive Leadership Team.

Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH), the world’s largest producer and supplier of methanol, is pleased to announce the following appointments to its executive leadership team (ELT) by Rich Sumner who, as previously announced, will assume the role of President and CEO as of January 1, 2023:.

Dean Richardson, currently Vice President, Corporate Finance, has been appointed as Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, as of February 1, 2023. Mr. Richardson has worked closely with Ian Cameron, retiring Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer for over a decade, in a variety of progessively senior and strategic finance roles.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.27 percent and weekly performance of 3.70 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 367.91K shares, MEOH reached to a volume of 196112 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MEOH shares is $44.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MEOH stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Methanex Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Methanex Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on MEOH stock. On May 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MEOH shares from 49 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Methanex Corporation is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for MEOH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for MEOH in the course of the last twelve months was 2.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Methanex Corporation [MEOH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.70. With this latest performance, MEOH shares dropped by -2.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MEOH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.35 for Methanex Corporation [MEOH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.30, while it was recorded at 37.03 for the last single week of trading, and 41.45 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Methanex Corporation [MEOH] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.13 and a Gross Margin at +29.51. Methanex Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.09.

Methanex Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MEOH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Methanex Corporation go to 6.80%.

There are presently around $1,866 million, or 74.80% of MEOH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MEOH stocks are: M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 14,150,086, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FIL LTD, holding 6,344,873 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $240.22 million in MEOH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $184.95 million in MEOH stock with ownership of nearly 20.633% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Methanex Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Methanex Corporation [NASDAQ:MEOH] by around 3,226,283 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 5,132,964 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 40,939,088 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,298,335 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MEOH stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 649,555 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,470,160 shares during the same period.