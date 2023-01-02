why Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. [IAS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.88

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: IAS] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $8.845 during the day while it closed the day at $8.79. The company report on December 16, 2022 that Media Experts Cite Eroding Consumer Trust as Top Concern for Advertising on Social Media Platforms in 2023, IAS Industry Pulse Report Finds.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

An overwhelming majority of respondents still plan to advertise on social media, highlighting the importance of rigorous brand protection measures.

Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today released its IAS Industry Pulse Report that found media experts called out declining consumer trust as a top concern with advertising on social media platforms. Despite that caution, the compelling reach and engagement of social media means the vast majority of media experts still plan to advertise on those same platforms next year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. stock has also loss 0.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IAS stock has inclined by 21.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.58% and lost -60.42% year-on date.

The market cap for IAS stock reached $1.35 billion, with 155.39 million shares outstanding and 153.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 378.14K shares, IAS reached a trading volume of 139511 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. [IAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAS shares is $12.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $26 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $24, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on IAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for IAS in the course of the last twelve months was 18.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

IAS stock trade performance evaluation

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. [IAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, IAS shares dropped by -11.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.50 for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. [IAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.70, while it was recorded at 8.61 for the last single week of trading, and 10.05 for the last 200 days.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. [IAS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. [IAS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,337 million, or 99.20% of IAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IAS stocks are: VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 94,380,001, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ATLAS VENTURE ADVISORS, INC., holding 22,722,771 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $199.73 million in IAS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $41.78 million in IAS stock with ownership of nearly 77.219% of the company’s market capitalization.

77 institutional holders increased their position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:IAS] by around 10,146,289 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 11,262,150 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 130,688,041 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,096,480 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IAS stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,720,590 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 8,406,291 shares during the same period.