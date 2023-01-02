why Genpact Limited [G] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $51.18

Genpact Limited [NYSE: G] slipped around -0.4 points on Friday, while shares priced at $46.32 at the close of the session, down -0.86%. The company report on December 21, 2022 that Genpact receives “Sustainable Corporate of the Year” Award by Frost & Sullivan and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) Sustainability 4.0.

Leadership recognition affirms ongoing global commitment to creating a more sustainable, resilient world.

Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, today announced that it has been designated as a “Sustainable Corporate of the Year” by Frost & Sullivan and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) at the 13th edition of its Sustainability 4.0 Awards.

Genpact Limited stock is now -12.74% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. G Stock saw the intraday high of $46.50 and lowest of $45.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 54.03, which means current price is +22.93% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 939.95K shares, G reached a trading volume of 430513 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Genpact Limited [G]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for G shares is $51.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on G stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Genpact Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $57 to $51. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Genpact Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on G stock. On November 03, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for G shares from 48 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genpact Limited is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for G stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for G in the course of the last twelve months was 27.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has G stock performed recently?

Genpact Limited [G] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.51. With this latest performance, G shares gained by 0.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for G stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.07 for Genpact Limited [G]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.62, while it was recorded at 46.30 for the last single week of trading, and 44.59 for the last 200 days.

Genpact Limited [G]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genpact Limited [G] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.27 and a Gross Margin at +33.85. Genpact Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.50.

Genpact Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Genpact Limited [G]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for G. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genpact Limited go to 11.53%.

Insider trade positions for Genpact Limited [G]

There are presently around $8,214 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of G stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 18,107,730, which is approximately -10.5% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,309,199 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $755.44 million in G stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $735.32 million in G stock with ownership of nearly 4.685% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genpact Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in Genpact Limited [NYSE:G] by around 9,780,408 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 10,021,069 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 157,536,404 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,337,881 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. G stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,019,181 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,126,780 shares during the same period.