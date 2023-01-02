why Aon plc [AON] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $311.54

Aon plc [NYSE: AON] slipped around -3.24 points on Friday, while shares priced at $300.14 at the close of the session, down -1.07%. The company report on December 7, 2022 that Aon: Incorporating Diversity into Benefits Programs a Key Challenge – and Opportunity – for Canadian Employers.

The rise of diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) as an organizational and employee priority demands that employers rethink and redefine their group benefits programs, according to a new white paper by Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm. The white paper, “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: A New Approach to Employee Benefits,” argues that aligning benefits packages with DE&I goals is not just a challenge: it is also a key opportunity for organizations to attract and retain high-performing employees in a competitive and increasingly diverse labour environment.

“Competition for talent is greater than ever, and employers have to draw from employee pools that are different from those that have traditionally dominated the workforce,” says Joey Raheb, chief broking officer and national leader, Growth and Client Engagement, Health Solutions, Aon in Canada. “Applying DE&I principles to employee benefits plans can not only help attract, retain and engage workers from diverse groups, but also serve as an investment in an organization’s most important asset: its people.”.

Aon plc stock is now -0.14% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AON Stock saw the intraday high of $302.05 and lowest of $296.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 341.98, which means current price is +21.90% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 803.44K shares, AON reached a trading volume of 432995 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aon plc [AON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AON shares is $311.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AON stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Aon plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price from $335 to $360. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Aon plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aon plc is set at 5.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for AON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 93.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for AON in the course of the last twelve months was 41.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has AON stock performed recently?

Aon plc [AON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.00. With this latest performance, AON shares dropped by -2.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.30 for Aon plc [AON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 295.82, while it was recorded at 300.92 for the last single week of trading, and 289.23 for the last 200 days.

Aon plc [AON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aon plc [AON] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.72. Aon plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 55.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.92.

Aon plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Aon plc [AON]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aon plc go to 10.90%.

Insider trade positions for Aon plc [AON]

There are presently around $54,120 million, or 89.60% of AON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,034,457, which is approximately 0.624% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 16,363,199 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.91 billion in AON stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.06 billion in AON stock with ownership of nearly -0.438% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aon plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 430 institutional holders increased their position in Aon plc [NYSE:AON] by around 6,121,509 shares. Additionally, 411 investors decreased positions by around 9,330,629 shares, while 198 investors held positions by with 164,862,625 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 180,314,763 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AON stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 626,582 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 1,853,392 shares during the same period.