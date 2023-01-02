WEX Inc. [WEX] stock Resumed by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $230

WEX Inc. [NYSE: WEX] gained 0.14% on the last trading session, reaching $163.65 price per share at the time. The company report on November 28, 2022 that WEX launches Driver App in Australia to help SMBs save money on fuel.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The WEX Motorpass Driver App enables employees and fleet vehicle drivers to find the best fuel prices closest to them, which is critical as interest rates continue to rise and put pressure on Australian SMBs.

WEX (NYSE: WEX), the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business, today announced the launch of the WEX Motorpass Driver App in Australia to help Aussie small to medium sized businesses (SMBs) tackle rising fuel prices and save money on the operation of their fleet vehicles.

WEX Inc. represents 44.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.12 billion with the latest information. WEX stock price has been found in the range of $161.25 to $164.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 384.72K shares, WEX reached a trading volume of 332998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WEX Inc. [WEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEX shares is $184.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for WEX Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for WEX Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $233, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on WEX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WEX Inc. is set at 5.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for WEX in the course of the last twelve months was 13.93.

Trading performance analysis for WEX stock

WEX Inc. [WEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.02. With this latest performance, WEX shares dropped by -3.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.86 for WEX Inc. [WEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 159.85, while it was recorded at 161.97 for the last single week of trading, and 159.82 for the last 200 days.

WEX Inc. [WEX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WEX Inc. [WEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.07 and a Gross Margin at +55.83. WEX Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.00.

WEX Inc. [WEX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEX Inc. go to 19.82%.

An analysis of insider ownership at WEX Inc. [WEX]

There are presently around $7,264 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WEX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,249,619, which is approximately -0.853% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,937,562 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $644.38 million in WEX stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $624.34 million in WEX stock with ownership of nearly 4.503% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WEX Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in WEX Inc. [NYSE:WEX] by around 2,616,550 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 2,602,165 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 39,168,741 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,387,456 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEX stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 786,165 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 500,986 shares during the same period.