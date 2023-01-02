Weber Inc. [WEBR] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

Weber Inc. [NYSE: WEBR] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on December 14, 2022 that Weber Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2022 Results.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Delivered net sales of $1.6 billion in fiscal year 2022.

A sum of 331868 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 951.39K shares. Weber Inc. shares reached a high of $8.08 and dropped to a low of $8.03 until finishing in the latest session at $8.05.

The one-year WEBR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -32.62. The average equity rating for WEBR stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Weber Inc. [WEBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEBR shares is $6.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEBR stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Weber Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $4 to $6.25. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Weber Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $2.75, while Citigroup kept a Sell rating on WEBR stock. On August 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for WEBR shares from 8 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weber Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46.

WEBR Stock Performance Analysis:

Weber Inc. [WEBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.37. With this latest performance, WEBR shares gained by 18.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.33 for Weber Inc. [WEBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.06, while it was recorded at 8.07 for the last single week of trading, and 7.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Weber Inc. Fundamentals:

Weber Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

WEBR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weber Inc. go to 10.80%.

Weber Inc. [WEBR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $313 million, or 71.80% of WEBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WEBR stocks are: BDT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 25,557,718, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 2,528,575 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.36 million in WEBR stocks shares; and BILL & MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION TRUST, currently with $20.12 million in WEBR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weber Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Weber Inc. [NYSE:WEBR] by around 1,504,414 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 949,694 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 36,419,936 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,874,044 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEBR stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 422,522 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 266,324 shares during the same period.