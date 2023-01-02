Wall Street Analyst Initiated The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. [NAPA]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. [NYSE: NAPA] traded at a high on 12/30/22, posting a 0.79 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.57. The company report on December 13, 2022 that The Duckhorn Portfolio Publishes its FY22 Responsibility and Sustainability Report.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (“Duckhorn” or the “Company,” (NYSE: NAPA), North America’s premier luxury wine company, has released its second annual FY22 Responsibility and Sustainability Report (“ESG Report”). This ESG Report, prepared by Duckhorn’s leadership team and its internal ESG Team, with oversight by its Board of Directors, discusses the Company’s commitment to enhancing its stewardship of the land, championing its employees and communities in new ways and reinforcing its focus on responsive and transparent corporate governance.

Duckhorn’s 2022 Responsibility and Sustainability Report can be found on the Company’s IR website: www.ir.duckhorn.com/governance/responsiblityandsustainability.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 332169 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. stands at 2.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.23%.

The market cap for NAPA stock reached $1.89 billion, with 115.18 million shares outstanding and 42.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 658.79K shares, NAPA reached a trading volume of 332169 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. [NAPA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NAPA shares is $19.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NAPA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $24 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $22, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on NAPA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAPA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for NAPA in the course of the last twelve months was 69.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has NAPA stock performed recently?

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. [NAPA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.22. With this latest performance, NAPA shares gained by 3.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.47 for The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. [NAPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.59, while it was recorded at 16.43 for the last single week of trading, and 17.64 for the last 200 days.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. [NAPA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. [NAPA] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.60 and a Gross Margin at +47.35. The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.93.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. [NAPA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NAPA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. go to 10.11%.

Insider trade positions for The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. [NAPA]

There are presently around $1,866 million, or 98.90% of NAPA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAPA stocks are: TSG CONSUMER PARTNERS LP with ownership of 68,550,853, which is approximately -7.551% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., holding 6,894,446 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $114.24 million in NAPA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $70.74 million in NAPA stock with ownership of nearly 20.602% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. [NYSE:NAPA] by around 9,283,215 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 10,857,217 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 92,449,597 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,590,029 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAPA stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,953,498 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,296,230 shares during the same period.