Wall Street Analyst Initiated Parsons Corporation [PSN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Parsons Corporation [NYSE: PSN] gained 0.70% on the last trading session, reaching $46.25 price per share at the time. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Parsons Wins Seat on $95 Million Global NAVFAC Contract to Plan US Navy Infrastructure.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

“Supporting NAVFAC’s mission to deliver best value facilities engineering and acquisition for the Navy, Marine Corps, Unified Commanders, and Department of Defense agencies is a core capability for Parsons,” said Jon Moretta, president, Engineered Systems, for Parsons. “We are excited to work alongside NAVFAC Atlantic and leverage our multidisciplinary expertise across master planning, sustainability, and climate change studies to deliver results for the NAVFAC and the entire Department of Defense.”.

Parsons Corporation represents 103.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.75 billion with the latest information. PSN stock price has been found in the range of $45.68 to $46.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 409.90K shares, PSN reached a trading volume of 198214 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Parsons Corporation [PSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSN shares is $50.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Parsons Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Parsons Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on PSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Parsons Corporation is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSN in the course of the last twelve months was 22.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for PSN stock

Parsons Corporation [PSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.57. With this latest performance, PSN shares dropped by -6.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.68 for Parsons Corporation [PSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.26, while it was recorded at 45.93 for the last single week of trading, and 41.77 for the last 200 days.

Parsons Corporation [PSN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Parsons Corporation [PSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.70 and a Gross Margin at +23.30. Parsons Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.75.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.65.

Parsons Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Parsons Corporation [PSN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Parsons Corporation go to 11.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Parsons Corporation [PSN]

There are presently around $4,793 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSN stocks are: NEWPORT TRUST CO with ownership of 64,181,803, which is approximately -1.691% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 4,100,206 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $189.63 million in PSN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $154.19 million in PSN stock with ownership of nearly 3.373% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Parsons Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Parsons Corporation [NYSE:PSN] by around 7,783,055 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 7,085,365 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 88,760,999 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,629,419 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSN stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,509,832 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 634,897 shares during the same period.