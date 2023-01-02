Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Udemy Inc. [UDMY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Udemy Inc. [NASDAQ: UDMY] surged by $0.17 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $10.76 during the day while it closed the day at $10.55. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Udemy Announces New Customers And Partnerships In Latin America To Upskill Learners And Empower Organizations.

Global learning company continues expansion in the region through multiple alliances to optimize skill development opportunities.

Udemy Inc. stock has also loss -3.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UDMY stock has declined by -12.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.15% and lost -46.01% year-on date.

The market cap for UDMY stock reached $1.47 billion, with 140.95 million shares outstanding and 128.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 525.71K shares, UDMY reached a trading volume of 565138 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Udemy Inc. [UDMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UDMY shares is $18.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UDMY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Udemy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Udemy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on UDMY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Udemy Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for UDMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.55.

UDMY stock trade performance evaluation

Udemy Inc. [UDMY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.39. With this latest performance, UDMY shares dropped by -25.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UDMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.46 for Udemy Inc. [UDMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.52, while it was recorded at 10.30 for the last single week of trading, and 12.97 for the last 200 days.

Udemy Inc. [UDMY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Udemy Inc. [UDMY] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.05 and a Gross Margin at +54.14. Udemy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.52.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.66.

Udemy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Udemy Inc. [UDMY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UDMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Udemy Inc. go to 26.80%.

Udemy Inc. [UDMY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,108 million, or 74.40% of UDMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UDMY stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 42,032,260, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; NASPERS LTD, holding 17,120,840 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $180.62 million in UDMY stocks shares; and CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD, currently with $69.5 million in UDMY stock with ownership of nearly 1.305% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Udemy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Udemy Inc. [NASDAQ:UDMY] by around 6,942,605 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 4,517,651 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 93,547,561 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,007,817 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UDMY stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,329,852 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 680,823 shares during the same period.