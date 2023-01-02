Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [NYSE: PARR] closed the trading session at $23.25 on 12/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.93, while the highest price level was $23.52. The company report on December 21, 2022 that Par Pacific Announces 2023 Capital Expenditure Guidance.

Par Pacific continues to evaluate the Hawaii distillate hydrotreater renewable conversion and related feedstock pre-treatment project and expects to make final investment decision during the first quarter of 2023. Capital expenditure guidance excludes spend for these projects and the recently announced Billings acquisition which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 40.99 percent and weekly performance of 11.30 percent. The stock has been moved at 43.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 41.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 937.79K shares, PARR reached to a volume of 571139 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PARR shares is $26.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $19 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $21, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on PARR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for PARR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

PARR stock trade performance evaluation

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.30. With this latest performance, PARR shares dropped by -0.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.58 for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.58, while it was recorded at 22.60 for the last single week of trading, and 17.85 for the last 200 days.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.42 and a Gross Margin at +1.44. Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.73.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.46.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,310 million, or 94.30% of PARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PARR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,804,462, which is approximately 3.638% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,080,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94.86 million in PARR stocks shares; and RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $86.03 million in PARR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Par Pacific Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [NYSE:PARR] by around 8,099,900 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 7,798,796 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 40,431,347 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,330,043 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PARR stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,285,610 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,248,225 shares during the same period.