Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. [IMH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. [AMEX: IMH] closed the trading session at $0.17 on 12/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.16, while the highest price level was $0.21. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Acceptance of Plan to Regain Compliance with NYSE American Continued Listing Standards by February 26, 2024 and Receipt of Noncompliance Notice from NYSE American.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: IMH) (the “Company” or “we”) announced today that, as previously reported, on August 26, 2022, the Company received a notification from the NYSE American LLC (the “NYSE American”) stating that the Company was not in compliance with a certain NYSE American continued listing standard relating to stockholders’ equity. The Company timely submitted a plan on September 26, 2022 to the NYSE American advising of actions the Company intends to take to regain compliance with the continued listing standards.

On November 15, 2022, the Company received a notification (“Acceptance Letter”) from the NYSE American that it has accepted the Company’s plan to regain compliance with the NYSE American’s continued listing standards and has granted the Company until February 26, 2024 to regain such compliance. If the Company does not make progress consistent with the terms of the accepted plan during the plan period or is not in compliance with the NYSE American’s continued listing standards by February 26, 2024, the NYSE American will commence delisting procedures. The Company will have the right to appeal any delisting determination made by NYSE American staff.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -84.63 percent and weekly performance of 7.09 percent. The stock has been moved at -70.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -26.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -43.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 57.42K shares, IMH reached to a volume of 329825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. [IMH]:

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2016, representing the official price target for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23.

IMH stock trade performance evaluation

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. [IMH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.09. With this latest performance, IMH shares dropped by -26.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.43 for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. [IMH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2534, while it was recorded at 0.1606 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4971 for the last 200 days.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. [IMH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. [IMH] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.25 and a Gross Margin at +78.53. Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.57.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.18.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. [IMH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. go to 4.00%.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. [IMH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.80% of IMH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMH stocks are: HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 837,741, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 588,807 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in IMH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $72000.0 in IMH stock with ownership of nearly -3.526% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. [AMEX:IMH] by around 93,754 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 201,336 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 2,282,243 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,577,333 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMH stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 66,163 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 125,857 shares during the same period.