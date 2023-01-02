Viracta Therapeutics Inc. [VIRX] Is Currently 15.87 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VIRX] gained 15.87% on the last trading session, reaching $1.46 price per share at the time. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Viracta Therapeutics Announces Preliminary Dose-Ranging Data from the Phase 1b/2 Trial of Nana-val in Advanced Epstein-Barr Virus-Positive (EBV+) Solid Tumors at the ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress.

Data from first two dose levels of Nana-val in patients with EBV+ recurrent/metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma support continued dose escalation to determine the optimal recommended Phase 2 dose.

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. represents 37.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $48.11 million with the latest information. VIRX stock price has been found in the range of $1.21 to $1.46.

If compared to the average trading volume of 109.82K shares, VIRX reached a trading volume of 424029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Viracta Therapeutics Inc. [VIRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIRX shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Viracta Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Viracta Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on VIRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viracta Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34.

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. [VIRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.75. With this latest performance, VIRX shares dropped by -37.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.14 for Viracta Therapeutics Inc. [VIRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.6514, while it was recorded at 1.3480 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3710 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viracta Therapeutics Inc. [VIRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1123.40. Viracta Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1125.42.

Return on Total Capital for VIRX is now -103.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -146.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -147.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -88.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Viracta Therapeutics Inc. [VIRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.81. Additionally, VIRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Viracta Therapeutics Inc. [VIRX] managed to generate an average of -$972,083 per employee.Viracta Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

There are presently around $18 million, or 69.50% of VIRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIRX stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 3,614,662, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 1,562,015 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.28 million in VIRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.63 million in VIRX stock with ownership of nearly 22.828% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Viracta Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Viracta Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VIRX] by around 1,581,222 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 660,555 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 10,141,913 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,383,690 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIRX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,182,772 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 137,382 shares during the same period.