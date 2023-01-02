Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] fell -79.13% so far this year. What now?

Village Farms International Inc. [NASDAQ: VFF] jumped around 0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.34 at the close of the session, up 2.29%. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Pure Sunfarms introduces new products in growing concentrate and edible categories.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

BUBBLE HASH INFUSED PRE-ROLLS AND SUNDAISIES BY PURE SUNFARMS NOW AVAILABLE.

Village Farms International Inc. stock is now -79.13% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VFF Stock saw the intraday high of $1.34 and lowest of $1.285 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.22, which means current price is +10.63% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 807.32K shares, VFF reached a trading volume of 570114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFF shares is $5.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Village Farms International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Village Farms International Inc. stock. On November 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VFF shares from 11.50 to 12.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Village Farms International Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

How has VFF stock performed recently?

Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, VFF shares dropped by -32.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.29 for Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8665, while it was recorded at 1.2840 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8885 for the last 200 days.

Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] shares currently have an operating margin of +95.15 and a Gross Margin at +16.86. Village Farms International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.97.

Village Farms International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]

There are presently around $17 million, or 16.10% of VFF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFF stocks are: ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC with ownership of 4,611,967, which is approximately -4.826% of the company’s market cap and around 11.88% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 961,081 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.29 million in VFF stocks shares; and MERLIN CAPITAL LLC, currently with $0.96 million in VFF stock with ownership of nearly 4.688% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Village Farms International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Village Farms International Inc. [NASDAQ:VFF] by around 814,117 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 3,208,123 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 8,844,305 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,866,545 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFF stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 141,872 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 333,694 shares during the same period.