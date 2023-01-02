Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS] Revenue clocked in at $457.60 million, down -50.92% YTD: What’s Next?

Varonis Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: VRNS] surged by $0.15 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $24.035 during the day while it closed the day at $23.94. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Varonis’ Cloud-Hosted Data Security Platform Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance.

Varonis earns the industry’s “gold standard” for security, confidentiality, availability, privacy, and processing integrity.

Varonis Systems Inc. stock has also gained 1.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VRNS stock has declined by -9.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.59% and lost -50.92% year-on date.

The market cap for VRNS stock reached $2.62 billion, with 110.00 million shares outstanding and 108.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, VRNS reached a trading volume of 570055 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRNS shares is $28.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRNS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Varonis Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $40 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Varonis Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $37 to $20, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on VRNS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Varonis Systems Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.22.

VRNS stock trade performance evaluation

Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.40. With this latest performance, VRNS shares gained by 12.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.36 for Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.04, while it was recorded at 23.30 for the last single week of trading, and 30.37 for the last 200 days.

Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.58 and a Gross Margin at +84.77. Varonis Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.05.

Varonis Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRNS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Varonis Systems Inc. go to 46.80%.

Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,450 million, or 98.36% of VRNS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRNS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,733,537, which is approximately 12.301% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,726,377 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $256.79 million in VRNS stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $170.3 million in VRNS stock with ownership of nearly -22.404% of the company’s market capitalization.

148 institutional holders increased their position in Varonis Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:VRNS] by around 13,728,495 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 13,496,829 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 75,102,149 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,327,473 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRNS stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,973,171 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,801,493 shares during the same period.