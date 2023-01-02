United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI] Revenue clocked in at $29.46 billion, down -21.13% YTD: What’s Next?

United Natural Foods Inc. [NYSE: UNFI] slipped around -0.49 points on Friday, while shares priced at $38.71 at the close of the session, down -1.25%. The company report on December 27, 2022 that Golden Grail Bolsters Distribution Network with UNFI Agreement.

Deal opens channels for Cause Water availability nationwide.

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY), a diversified beverage and investment group, today announced a new strategic distribution agreement with United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) for its Cause Water brand.

United Natural Foods Inc. stock is now -21.13% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UNFI Stock saw the intraday high of $39.09 and lowest of $38.4476 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 52.32, which means current price is +17.66% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 515.82K shares, UNFI reached a trading volume of 333011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNFI shares is $47.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CL King have made an estimate for United Natural Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $35 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2022, representing the official price target for United Natural Foods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on UNFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Natural Foods Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

How has UNFI stock performed recently?

United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.26. With this latest performance, UNFI shares dropped by -18.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.30 for United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.50, while it was recorded at 39.23 for the last single week of trading, and 42.01 for the last 200 days.

United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.21 and a Gross Margin at +13.48. United Natural Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.08.

United Natural Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Natural Foods Inc. go to 5.52%.

Insider trade positions for United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI]

There are presently around $1,996 million, or 91.90% of UNFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNFI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,197,436, which is approximately 1.472% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,838,421 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $264.71 million in UNFI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $163.29 million in UNFI stock with ownership of nearly 4.347% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Natural Foods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in United Natural Foods Inc. [NYSE:UNFI] by around 2,782,653 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 2,626,732 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 46,146,674 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,556,059 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNFI stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 587,931 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 571,935 shares during the same period.