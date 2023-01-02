TRX Gold Corporation [TRX] is -14.54% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TRX Gold Corporation [AMEX: TRX] loss -0.50% or 0.0 points to close at $0.34 with a heavy trading volume of 426418 shares. The company report on December 12, 2022 that TRX Gold Releases Positive Metallurgical Drill Hole Assay Results.

Including: 106 m @ 4.19 g/t, 28 m @ 10.68 g/t, 123 m @ 2.69 g/t and 121 m @ 2.96 g/t Au.

It opened the trading session at $0.33, the shares rose to $0.34 and dropped to $0.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TRX points out that the company has recorded -10.83% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -30.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 281.81K shares, TRX reached to a volume of 426418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TRX Gold Corporation [TRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRX shares is $1.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for TRX Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TRX Gold Corporation is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRX in the course of the last twelve months was 85.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for TRX stock

TRX Gold Corporation [TRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.68. With this latest performance, TRX shares dropped by -0.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.40 for TRX Gold Corporation [TRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3535, while it was recorded at 0.3448 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3748 for the last 200 days.

TRX Gold Corporation [TRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TRX Gold Corporation [TRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.15 and a Gross Margin at +61.08. TRX Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.18.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.50.

TRX Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at TRX Gold Corporation [TRX]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.20% of TRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRX stocks are: HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 840,596, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.56% of the total institutional ownership; GUILD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 338,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in TRX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $98000.0 in TRX stock with ownership of nearly 770.55% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TRX Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in TRX Gold Corporation [AMEX:TRX] by around 1,412,310 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 258,295 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 1,497,710 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,168,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,032,121 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 49,666 shares during the same period.