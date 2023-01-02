TransMedics Group Inc. [TMDX] Revenue clocked in at $71.80 million, up 222.13% YTD: What’s Next?

TransMedics Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TMDX] closed the trading session at $61.72 on 12/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $58.89, while the highest price level was $61.81. The company report on December 21, 2022 that TransMedics to Participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

TransMedics Group, Inc. (“TransMedics”) (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, today announced that members of the management team will present at the upcoming 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 5:15 p.m. Pacific Standard Time / 8:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Event: 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare ConferenceDate: Wednesday, January 11, 2023Time: 5:15 p.m. PST.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 222.13 percent and weekly performance of 2.35 percent. The stock has been moved at 93.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 47.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 348.17K shares, TMDX reached to a volume of 195607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TransMedics Group Inc. [TMDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMDX shares is $62.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for TransMedics Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for TransMedics Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on TMDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransMedics Group Inc. is set at 2.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.55.

TMDX stock trade performance evaluation

TransMedics Group Inc. [TMDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.35. With this latest performance, TMDX shares dropped by -0.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 217.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.43 for TransMedics Group Inc. [TMDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.09, while it was recorded at 59.84 for the last single week of trading, and 40.28 for the last 200 days.

TransMedics Group Inc. [TMDX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

TransMedics Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.20 and a Current Ratio set at 12.10.

TransMedics Group Inc. [TMDX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,749 million, or 94.80% of TMDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMDX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 3,940,156, which is approximately -6.122% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,198,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $135.7 million in TMDX stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $108.02 million in TMDX stock with ownership of nearly -4.09% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TransMedics Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in TransMedics Group Inc. [NASDAQ:TMDX] by around 7,802,395 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 2,343,788 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 18,197,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,343,932 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMDX stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,191,425 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 341,823 shares during the same period.