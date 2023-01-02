The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] stock Initiated by Stifel analyst, price target now $17

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [NASDAQ: HAIN] loss -0.55% or -0.09 points to close at $16.18 with a heavy trading volume of 562707 shares. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Hain Celestial Completes Sale of Westbrae Natural® Brand.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Furthers North America Portfolio Simplification Plan.

It opened the trading session at $16.12, the shares rose to $16.205 and dropped to $15.94, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HAIN points out that the company has recorded -31.38% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, HAIN reached to a volume of 562707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAIN shares is $23.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $30 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2022, representing the official price target for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $17, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on HAIN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAIN in the course of the last twelve months was 179.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for HAIN stock

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.93. With this latest performance, HAIN shares dropped by -13.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.74 for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.15, while it was recorded at 16.02 for the last single week of trading, and 23.18 for the last 200 days.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.36 and a Gross Margin at +22.12. The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.34.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. go to -0.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN]

There are presently around $1,406 million, or 95.99% of HAIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAIN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,038,763, which is approximately 48.099% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,081,205 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $163.11 million in HAIN stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $98.72 million in HAIN stock with ownership of nearly -1.552% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [NASDAQ:HAIN] by around 16,100,147 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 11,438,924 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 59,357,870 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,896,941 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAIN stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 675,859 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 2,853,921 shares during the same period.