Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] moved down -0.11: Why It’s Important

Talos Energy Inc. [NYSE: TALO] loss -0.11% or -0.02 points to close at $18.88 with a heavy trading volume of 565067 shares. The company report on December 27, 2022 that Talos Energy Successfully Completes Fall Borrowing Base Redetermination with Maturity Extension to 2027.

Talos Energy Inc. (“Talos” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TALO) today announced that its current borrowing base was reaffirmed at $1.1 billion as part of its semi-annual redetermination process for the fall of 2022.

Effective upon closing of the previously announced acquisition of EnVen Energy Corporation (“EnVen”), which is expected by early February of 2023, the Company’s borrowing base will be automatically increased to $1.5 billion from the current $1.1 billion and bank commitments will increase to $965 million from the current $806 million, an increase of approximately 20%. Further, the maturity of the facility will be extended to March of 2027 from the current November of 2024. The Company will have more favorable interest rate margins, an increased Letters of Credit sublimit, increased flexibility to grow its Carbon Capture and Sequestration (“CCS”) business and more favorable administrative terms. At closing of the EnVen acquisition, Talos’s liquidity is expected to be approximately $1.0 billion and the Company will have no debt maturities until 2026.

It opened the trading session at $18.77, the shares rose to $19.05 and dropped to $18.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TALO points out that the company has recorded 21.34% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -107.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, TALO reached to a volume of 565067 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Talos Energy Inc. [TALO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TALO shares is $28.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TALO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Talos Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Talos Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on TALO stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TALO shares from 14 to 12.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Talos Energy Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for TALO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for TALO in the course of the last twelve months was 4.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for TALO stock

Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.67. With this latest performance, TALO shares dropped by -3.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TALO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.37 for Talos Energy Inc. [TALO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.94, while it was recorded at 19.05 for the last single week of trading, and 18.95 for the last 200 days.

Talos Energy Inc. [TALO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.99 and a Gross Margin at +40.45. Talos Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.53.

Talos Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Talos Energy Inc. [TALO]

There are presently around $1,506 million, or 97.70% of TALO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TALO stocks are: RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 12,291,914, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.78% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,895,460 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $205.71 million in TALO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $124.95 million in TALO stock with ownership of nearly 20.257% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Talos Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Talos Energy Inc. [NYSE:TALO] by around 11,313,749 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 7,971,244 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 60,497,345 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,782,338 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TALO stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,349,704 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,086,197 shares during the same period.