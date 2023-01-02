Stereotaxis Inc. [STXS] Stock trading around $2.07 per share: What’s Next?

Stereotaxis Inc. [AMEX: STXS] slipped around 0.0 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.07 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Corewell Health Grows Robotic Program to Treat Heart Rhythm Disorders with Adoption of Stereotaxis’ Genesis System.

Electrophysiologists at Corewell Health have established a successful robotic cardiac ablation program treating nearly 500 patients using advanced robotic technology. The hospital is now among the first in the world, and the first in Michigan, to offer the latest in RMN technology with the Genesis system.

Stereotaxis Inc. stock is now -66.61% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. STXS Stock saw the intraday high of $2.10 and lowest of $2.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.22, which means current price is +33.55% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 181.09K shares, STXS reached a trading volume of 196970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Stereotaxis Inc. [STXS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STXS shares is $6.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STXS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Stereotaxis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Stereotaxis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on STXS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stereotaxis Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for STXS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

How has STXS stock performed recently?

Stereotaxis Inc. [STXS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.47. With this latest performance, STXS shares dropped by -13.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STXS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.00 for Stereotaxis Inc. [STXS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.01, while it was recorded at 2.03 for the last single week of trading, and 2.25 for the last 200 days.

Stereotaxis Inc. [STXS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stereotaxis Inc. [STXS] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.80 and a Gross Margin at +66.34. Stereotaxis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.60.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.41.

Stereotaxis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Insider trade positions for Stereotaxis Inc. [STXS]

There are presently around $75 million, or 49.00% of STXS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STXS stocks are: DAFNA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 13,680,554, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; ARBITER PARTNERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,554,583 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.29 million in STXS stocks shares; and LAGODA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $4.54 million in STXS stock with ownership of nearly 34.656% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stereotaxis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Stereotaxis Inc. [AMEX:STXS] by around 1,816,203 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 2,685,383 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 31,549,610 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,051,196 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STXS stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 119,307 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 491,892 shares during the same period.