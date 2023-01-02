Steelcase Inc. [SCS] Stock trading around $7.07 per share: What’s Next?

Steelcase Inc. [NYSE: SCS] closed the trading session at $7.07 on 12/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.97, while the highest price level was $7.11. The company report on December 19, 2022 that Steelcase Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results.

Revenue and earnings growth driven by strong beginning backlog and year-over-year pricing benefits.

Gross margin improved 120 basis points compared to prior year driven by a 280 basis point improvement in the Americas.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -39.68 percent and weekly performance of 0.71 percent. The stock has been moved at -33.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 954.75K shares, SCS reached to a volume of 567577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Steelcase Inc. [SCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCS shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Steelcase Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Steelcase Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Sidoti analysts kept a Neutral rating on SCS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Steelcase Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

SCS stock trade performance evaluation

Steelcase Inc. [SCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.71. With this latest performance, SCS shares dropped by -10.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.70 for Steelcase Inc. [SCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.50, while it was recorded at 7.09 for the last single week of trading, and 9.99 for the last 200 days.

Steelcase Inc. [SCS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Steelcase Inc. [SCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.14 and a Gross Margin at +27.44. Steelcase Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.17.

Steelcase Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Steelcase Inc. [SCS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Steelcase Inc. go to 10.00%.

Steelcase Inc. [SCS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $597 million, or 94.30% of SCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCS stocks are: PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 9,254,046, which is approximately -0.577% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,705,377 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.55 million in SCS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $55.71 million in SCS stock with ownership of nearly -1.644% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Steelcase Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Steelcase Inc. [NYSE:SCS] by around 4,736,187 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 6,934,056 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 72,792,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,462,281 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCS stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 770,012 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,404,306 shares during the same period.