SPS Commerce Inc. [SPSC] Revenue clocked in at $431.60 million, down -9.78% YTD: What’s Next?

SPS Commerce Inc. [NASDAQ: SPSC] price plunged by -0.85 percent to reach at -$1.1. The company report on October 27, 2022 that SPS Commerce Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Company delivers 87th consecutive quarter of topline growth.

Revenue growth of 17% year-over-year; Recurring revenue growth of 18% year-over-year.

A sum of 138243 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 140.02K shares. SPS Commerce Inc. shares reached a high of $129.77 and dropped to a low of $126.85 until finishing in the latest session at $128.43.

The one-year SPSC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.74. The average equity rating for SPSC stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SPS Commerce Inc. [SPSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPSC shares is $152.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPSC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for SPS Commerce Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price from $140 to $170. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for SPS Commerce Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on SPSC stock. On September 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SPSC shares from 120 to 150.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SPS Commerce Inc. is set at 4.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPSC in the course of the last twelve months was 74.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

SPSC Stock Performance Analysis:

SPS Commerce Inc. [SPSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.05. With this latest performance, SPSC shares dropped by -9.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.36 for SPS Commerce Inc. [SPSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.74, while it was recorded at 127.45 for the last single week of trading, and 121.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SPS Commerce Inc. Fundamentals:

SPS Commerce Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

SPSC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPS Commerce Inc. go to 15.00%.

SPS Commerce Inc. [SPSC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,664 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPSC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,775,824, which is approximately 0.858% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,032,211 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $517.86 million in SPSC stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $260.23 million in SPSC stock with ownership of nearly -0.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SPS Commerce Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in SPS Commerce Inc. [NASDAQ:SPSC] by around 1,414,044 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 1,365,307 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 33,537,836 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,317,187 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPSC stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 164,879 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 344,124 shares during the same period.