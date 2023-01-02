Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. [TSLX] fell -23.39% so far this year. What now?

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. [NYSE: TSLX] slipped around -0.11 points on Friday, while shares priced at $17.80 at the close of the session, down -0.61%. The company report on November 1, 2022 that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results; Declares a $0.03 Per Share Increase in Fourth Quarter Base Dividend Per Share to $0.45.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE: TSLX, or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Please view a printable version of the 2022 Third Quarter Results.

Conference Call Information:A conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results will be held at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on November 2, 2022. The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the Investor Resources section of TSLX’s website at https://sixthstreetspecialtylending.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations. The Events & Presentations page of the Investor Resources section of TSLX’s website also includes a slide presentation that complements the Earnings Conference Call. Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. stock is now -23.39% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TSLX Stock saw the intraday high of $18.08 and lowest of $17.6973 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.20, which means current price is +11.08% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 417.98K shares, TSLX reached a trading volume of 560425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. [TSLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLX shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on TSLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09.

How has TSLX stock performed recently?

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. [TSLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.59. With this latest performance, TSLX shares dropped by -5.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.77 for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. [TSLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.15, while it was recorded at 17.77 for the last single week of trading, and 19.43 for the last 200 days.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. [TSLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. [TSLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +83.10 and a Gross Margin at +73.88. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +66.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.66.

Earnings analysis for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. [TSLX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. go to 2.00%.

Insider trade positions for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. [TSLX]

There are presently around $652 million, or 46.26% of TSLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSLX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,159,741, which is approximately 4.92% of the company’s market cap and around 0.41% of the total institutional ownership; STRS OHIO, holding 2,732,193 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.63 million in TSLX stocks shares; and SIXTH STREET PARTNERS MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P., currently with $48.31 million in TSLX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. [NYSE:TSLX] by around 5,554,852 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 4,185,478 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 26,878,279 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,618,609 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSLX stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,096,179 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 652,537 shares during the same period.