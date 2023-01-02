Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] Is Currently 29.66 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SLRX] jumped around 0.35 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.53 at the close of the session, up 29.66%. The company report on December 13, 2022 that Investigators Present Clinical Data on Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ Seclidemstat in Patients with MDS and CMML at the 2022 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.

Patients treated in dose-escalation portion of Phase 1/2 study evaluating seclidemstat in combination with azacitidine.

50% overall response rate among eight myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) patients who relapsed or progressed after hypomethylating agent therapy.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -87.65% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SLRX Stock saw the intraday high of $1.71 and lowest of $1.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.55, which means current price is +42.99% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 50.89K shares, SLRX reached a trading volume of 328179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLRX shares is $70.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.55.

How has SLRX stock performed recently?

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.66. With this latest performance, SLRX shares dropped by -20.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.80 for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8355, while it was recorded at 1.2360 for the last single week of trading, and 4.8643 for the last 200 days.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Insider trade positions for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]

There are presently around $0 million, or 16.30% of SLRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,135, which is approximately -14.615% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 25,370 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39000.0 in SLRX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $25000.0 in SLRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SLRX] by around 4,648 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 30,847 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 102,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,946 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLRX stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 11,489 shares during the same period.