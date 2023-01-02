RumbleON Inc. [RMBL] fell -84.42% so far this year. What now?

RumbleON Inc. [NASDAQ: RMBL] price surged by 0.47 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on November 29, 2022 that RumbleOn to Present at the Wolfe Research Consumer Growth Conference on December 6, 2022.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) (the “Company” or “RumbleOn”), the nation’s first technology-based omnichannel powersports platform, announced today that it will participate in the Wolfe Research Consumer Growth Conference on Tuesday, December 6th, 2022. Wolfe Research will host a virtual fireside chat with Marshall Chesrown, RumbleOn’s CEO, and Narinder Sahai, RumbleOn’s CFO, as part of its “Powersports Panel” at 9:35 a.m. Eastern Time (8:35 am Central Time).

A sum of 137463 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 158.42K shares. RumbleON Inc. shares reached a high of $6.55 and dropped to a low of $6.05 until finishing in the latest session at $6.47.

The one-year RMBL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 66.65. The average equity rating for RMBL stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on RumbleON Inc. [RMBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMBL shares is $19.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMBL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for RumbleON Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for RumbleON Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on RMBL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RumbleON Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47.

RMBL Stock Performance Analysis:

RumbleON Inc. [RMBL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.72. With this latest performance, RMBL shares dropped by -15.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.82 for RumbleON Inc. [RMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.74, while it was recorded at 6.38 for the last single week of trading, and 17.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RumbleON Inc. Fundamentals:

RumbleON Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

RMBL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RMBL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RumbleON Inc. go to 25.00%.

RumbleON Inc. [RMBL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $45 million, or 43.50% of RMBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMBL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 1,663,947, which is approximately 84.06% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 700,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.53 million in RMBL stocks shares; and SILVERBACK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $3.81 million in RMBL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RumbleON Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in RumbleON Inc. [NASDAQ:RMBL] by around 1,269,146 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 928,391 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 4,743,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,940,923 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMBL stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 218,957 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 383,396 shares during the same period.