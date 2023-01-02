ROTH Capital lifts Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ: UBX] price plunged by -0.36 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on November 8, 2022 that UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Updates.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

– Announced positive 24-week data in Phase 2 BEHOLD Study of UBX1325 in Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema; single injection led to statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in BCVA with favorable safety profile through six months -.

– 16-Week Data from Phase 2 ENVISION Study in wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Expected in First Quarter of 2023 -.

A sum of 197240 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 704.46K shares. Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares reached a high of $2.75 and dropped to a low of $2.61 until finishing in the latest session at $2.74.

The one-year UBX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 92.86. The average equity rating for UBX stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBX shares is $38.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $5 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Unity Biotechnology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on UBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unity Biotechnology Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.96.

UBX Stock Performance Analysis:

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.52. With this latest performance, UBX shares dropped by -0.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.41 for Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.64, while it was recorded at 2.69 for the last single week of trading, and 6.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Unity Biotechnology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1184.47 and a Gross Margin at +39.80. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1269.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.18.

Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $43 million, or 46.10% of UBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBX stocks are: ARCH VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 10,048,181, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., holding 1,286,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.52 million in UBX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.07 million in UBX stock with ownership of nearly 707.617% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unity Biotechnology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Unity Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ:UBX] by around 14,761,090 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 199,702 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 552,774 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,513,566 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBX stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,283,968 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 171,577 shares during the same period.