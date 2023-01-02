Robert W. Baird slashes price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. [SITE] – find out why.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. [NYSE: SITE] traded at a low on 12/30/22, posting a -1.43 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $117.32. The company report on December 22, 2022 that Whittlesey Landscape Supplies & Recycling Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced today the company completed its acquisition of Whittlesey Landscape Supplies & Recycling (“Whittlesey”), a producer and wholesale distributor of bulk landscape supplies and hardscapes with seven facilities across central Texas.

“The addition of Whittlesey Landscape Supplies & Recycling establishes SiteOne as the leader in bulk landscape supplies and hardscapes in central Texas, one of the fastest growing markets in the U.S.,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply. “We are excited to welcome the talented Whittlesey team to SiteOne and continue providing exceptional products and service to our combined customers.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 137861 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. stands at 2.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.17%.

The market cap for SITE stock reached $5.37 billion, with 45.10 million shares outstanding and 44.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 297.91K shares, SITE reached a trading volume of 137861 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. [SITE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SITE shares is $136.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SITE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $129, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on SITE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. is set at 4.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SITE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for SITE in the course of the last twelve months was 39.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has SITE stock performed recently?

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. [SITE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.00. With this latest performance, SITE shares dropped by -6.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SITE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.69 for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. [SITE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 118.66, while it was recorded at 116.90 for the last single week of trading, and 127.81 for the last 200 days.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. [SITE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. [SITE] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.94 and a Gross Margin at +32.50. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.51.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. [SITE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SITE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. go to 10.30%.

Insider trade positions for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. [SITE]

There are presently around $5,489 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SITE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 5,032,699, which is approximately -12.266% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,612,670 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $541.16 million in SITE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $469.07 million in SITE stock with ownership of nearly 0.74% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. [NYSE:SITE] by around 4,323,542 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 3,366,922 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 39,100,118 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,790,582 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SITE stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,089,017 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 582,948 shares during the same period.