Robert W. Baird lifts Duluth Holdings Inc. [DLTH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Duluth Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: DLTH] closed the trading session at $6.18 on 12/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.02, while the highest price level was $6.29. The company report on December 27, 2022 that Duluth Holdings Announces Participation in the 2023 ICR Conference.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -59.29 percent and weekly performance of 7.85 percent. The stock has been moved at -36.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -29.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 125.50K shares, DLTH reached to a volume of 136469 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Duluth Holdings Inc. [DLTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLTH shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLTH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Duluth Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Duluth Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $22, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on DLTH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duluth Holdings Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

DLTH stock trade performance evaluation

Duluth Holdings Inc. [DLTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.85. With this latest performance, DLTH shares dropped by -29.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.82 for Duluth Holdings Inc. [DLTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.53, while it was recorded at 5.95 for the last single week of trading, and 9.53 for the last 200 days.

Duluth Holdings Inc. [DLTH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duluth Holdings Inc. [DLTH] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.31 and a Gross Margin at +49.83. Duluth Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.41.

Duluth Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Duluth Holdings Inc. [DLTH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLTH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duluth Holdings Inc. go to 25.00%.

Duluth Holdings Inc. [DLTH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $56 million, or 30.40% of DLTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLTH stocks are: DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC /MN with ownership of 1,026,028, which is approximately -0.004% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS, holding 961,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.94 million in DLTH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.2 million in DLTH stock with ownership of nearly -6.961% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Duluth Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Duluth Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:DLTH] by around 750,798 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 773,731 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 7,510,766 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,035,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLTH stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 288,072 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 316,604 shares during the same period.