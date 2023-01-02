Raymond James lifts Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. [PNFP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. [NASDAQ: PNFP] jumped around 0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $73.40 at the close of the session, up 0.01%. The company report on November 15, 2022 that Pinnacle Is the No. 6 Best Bank to Work for in the Nation.

The firm is one of the only banks of its size on the list.

Pinnacle Financial Partners is one of the nation’s Best Banks to Work For, having earned the No. 6 spot overall on the annual list compiled by American Banker magazine and Best Companies Group. This ranking is up three spots from No. 9 in 2021.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. stock is now -23.14% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PNFP Stock saw the intraday high of $73.615 and lowest of $72.1401 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 111.31, which means current price is +8.16% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 429.36K shares, PNFP reached a trading volume of 331555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNFP shares is $92.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNFP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $85 to $66. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on PNFP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNFP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNFP in the course of the last twelve months was 9.35.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. [PNFP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.67. With this latest performance, PNFP shares dropped by -12.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNFP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.08 for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. [PNFP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.07, while it was recorded at 73.34 for the last single week of trading, and 80.58 for the last 200 days.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. [PNFP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. [PNFP] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.04. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNFP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. go to 32.20%.

There are presently around $4,557 million, or 85.60% of PNFP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PNFP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,821,914, which is approximately 0.289% of the company’s market cap and around 2.18% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,820,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $500.61 million in PNFP stocks shares; and T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $281.76 million in PNFP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. [NASDAQ:PNFP] by around 7,449,507 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 8,390,264 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 46,249,010 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,088,781 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PNFP stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,216,816 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 1,882,516 shares during the same period.