POSCO Holdings Inc. [PKX] is -6.55% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

POSCO Holdings Inc. [NYSE: PKX] loss -0.89% on the last trading session, reaching $54.47 price per share at the time. The company report on December 1, 2022 that POSCO Group CEO, Jeong-woo Choi, Meets the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, to Discuss Future Eco-friendly Projects.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

CEO Jeong-woo Choi stated, “Australia is the most important country in future eco-friendly projects involving raw materials to produce steel, renewable energy, hydrogen and green steel to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.”.

USD 40 billion to be invested with partners by 2040 with USD 28 billion invested in hydrogen manufacturing and USD 12 billion invested in green steel.

POSCO Holdings Inc. represents 303.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.35 billion with the latest information. PKX stock price has been found in the range of $54.3162 to $55.04.

If compared to the average trading volume of 257.57K shares, PKX reached a trading volume of 195937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about POSCO Holdings Inc. [PKX]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for POSCO Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2021, representing the official price target for POSCO Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for POSCO Holdings Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for PKX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 49.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for PKX in the course of the last twelve months was 5.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for PKX stock

POSCO Holdings Inc. [PKX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.55. With this latest performance, PKX shares dropped by -4.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PKX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.69 for POSCO Holdings Inc. [PKX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.83, while it was recorded at 55.63 for the last single week of trading, and 50.30 for the last 200 days.

POSCO Holdings Inc. [PKX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and POSCO Holdings Inc. [PKX] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.11 and a Gross Margin at +15.71. POSCO Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.66.

Return on Total Capital for PKX is now 12.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, POSCO Holdings Inc. [PKX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.23. Additionally, PKX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, POSCO Holdings Inc. [PKX] managed to generate an average of $362,282,492 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.POSCO Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

POSCO Holdings Inc. [PKX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PKX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for POSCO Holdings Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at POSCO Holdings Inc. [PKX]

There are presently around $578 million, or 3.60% of PKX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PKX stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 1,476,628, which is approximately 0.064% of the company’s market cap and around 9.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,124,160 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.23 million in PKX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $45.84 million in PKX stock with ownership of nearly 2.072% of the company’s market capitalization.

82 institutional holders increased their position in POSCO Holdings Inc. [NYSE:PKX] by around 1,665,820 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 1,751,160 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 7,196,522 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,613,502 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PKX stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 340,991 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 235,280 shares during the same period.