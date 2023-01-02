Pliant Therapeutics Inc. [PLRX] Stock trading around $19.33 per share: What’s Next?

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PLRX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.20% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.62%. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Pliant Therapeutics Receives Orphan Designation from the European Medicines Agency for Bexotegrast (PLN-74809) for the Treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

“Following the positive interim results from our Phase 2a trial of bexotegrast, we are pleased to receive the EMA’s orphan medicinal product designation,” said Éric Lefebvre, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Pliant Therapeutics. “This designation acknowledges the unmet need in IPF, as well as the potential of bexotegrast, and represents an important milestone in the clinical development of this novel drug. We look forward to continuing our work with the EMA and regulators around the globe to advance this therapy for patients in need.”.

Over the last 12 months, PLRX stock rose by 40.68%. The one-year Pliant Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.88. The average equity rating for PLRX stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $913.34 million, with 46.80 million shares outstanding and 45.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 396.25K shares, PLRX stock reached a trading volume of 569948 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pliant Therapeutics Inc. [PLRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLRX shares is $41.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on PLRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 94.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.62.

PLRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. [PLRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.62. With this latest performance, PLRX shares gained by 5.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 152.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.94 for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. [PLRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.48, while it was recorded at 18.66 for the last single week of trading, and 15.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pliant Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pliant Therapeutics Inc. [PLRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1288.10 and a Gross Margin at +57.69. Pliant Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1284.51.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.64.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.00 and a Current Ratio set at 14.00.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. [PLRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $879 million, or 94.20% of PLRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLRX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,086,493, which is approximately 82.107% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; REDMILE GROUP, LLC, holding 4,508,204 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.14 million in PLRX stocks shares; and TRV GP III, LLC, currently with $74.21 million in PLRX stock with ownership of nearly -34.252% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pliant Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Pliant Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:PLRX] by around 21,123,615 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 5,857,954 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 18,485,777 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,467,346 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLRX stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,581,806 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,288,240 shares during the same period.