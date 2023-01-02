PetIQ Inc. [PETQ] Is Currently 0.55 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

PetIQ Inc. [NASDAQ: PETQ] traded at a high on 12/30/22, posting a 0.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.22. The company report on November 9, 2022 that PetIQ, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Third Quarter 2022 Net Sales of Approximately $210 Million at the High-End of Guidance Adjusted EBITDA Exceeds Company’s Third Quarter Guidance Reports Record Quarterly Cash from Operations of $64.5 Million Raises 2022 Annual Adjusted EBITDA Outlook.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 197715 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PetIQ Inc. stands at 5.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.97%.

The market cap for PETQ stock reached $268.03 million, with 29.22 million shares outstanding and 28.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 495.08K shares, PETQ reached a trading volume of 197715 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PetIQ Inc. [PETQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PETQ shares is $24.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PETQ stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for PetIQ Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2021, representing the official price target for PetIQ Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on PETQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PetIQ Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for PETQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95.

How has PETQ stock performed recently?

PetIQ Inc. [PETQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.74. With this latest performance, PETQ shares dropped by -22.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PETQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.42 for PetIQ Inc. [PETQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.89, while it was recorded at 9.19 for the last single week of trading, and 14.24 for the last 200 days.

PetIQ Inc. [PETQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PetIQ Inc. [PETQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.17 and a Gross Margin at +19.99. PetIQ Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.71.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.01.

PetIQ Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for PetIQ Inc. [PETQ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PETQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PetIQ Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for PetIQ Inc. [PETQ]

There are presently around $256 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PETQ stocks are: EOS MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 1,972,687, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,948,510 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.96 million in PETQ stocks shares; and APPLIED FUNDAMENTAL RESEARCH, LLC, currently with $15.06 million in PETQ stock with ownership of nearly 48.598% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PetIQ Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in PetIQ Inc. [NASDAQ:PETQ] by around 4,306,055 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 6,566,016 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 16,876,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,748,518 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PETQ stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,655,422 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,787,872 shares during the same period.