Personalis Inc. [PSNL] Stock trading around $1.98 per share: What’s Next?

Personalis Inc. [NASDAQ: PSNL] jumped around 0.06 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.98 at the close of the session, up 3.13%. The company report on December 16, 2022 that Personalis Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, today announced that the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted, between the dates of December 5, 2022 and December 16, 2022, non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 35,000 shares of its common stock and restricted stock units (RSUs) covering an aggregate of 42,100 shares of its common stock to three new employees under Personalis’ 2020 Inducement Plan.

The 2020 Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously an employee, or non-employee director, of Personalis, as an inducement material to such individual’s entering into employment with Personalis, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules. Personalis is making this announcement as required by Nasdaq rules.

Personalis Inc. stock is now -86.12% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PSNL Stock saw the intraday high of $1.99 and lowest of $1.83 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.64, which means current price is +14.45% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 370.04K shares, PSNL reached a trading volume of 329294 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Personalis Inc. [PSNL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSNL shares is $8.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSNL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Personalis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Personalis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Personalis Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSNL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.32.

How has PSNL stock performed recently?

Personalis Inc. [PSNL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.45. With this latest performance, PSNL shares dropped by -22.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSNL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.44 for Personalis Inc. [PSNL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4162, while it was recorded at 1.8980 for the last single week of trading, and 4.0486 for the last 200 days.

Personalis Inc. [PSNL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Personalis Inc. [PSNL] shares currently have an operating margin of -76.44 and a Gross Margin at +37.03. Personalis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -76.29.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.34.

Personalis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Earnings analysis for Personalis Inc. [PSNL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSNL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Personalis Inc. go to -13.70%.

Insider trade positions for Personalis Inc. [PSNL]

There are presently around $56 million, or 79.80% of PSNL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSNL stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,446,512, which is approximately 1.845% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 3,773,398 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.47 million in PSNL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.5 million in PSNL stock with ownership of nearly 24.958% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Personalis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Personalis Inc. [NASDAQ:PSNL] by around 2,617,820 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 3,188,442 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 22,283,036 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,089,298 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSNL stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 141,895 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,025,492 shares during the same period.