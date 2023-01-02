Owlet Inc. [OWLT] Revenue clocked in at $54.70 million, down -79.06% YTD: What’s Next?

Owlet Inc. [NYSE: OWLT] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.5885 during the day while it closed the day at $0.56. The company report on December 22, 2022 that Owlet Announces FDA Software-as-a-Medical Device Submission for Heart Rate and Oxygen Displays and Notifications.

Owlet submitted a de novo classification request to the FDA for an over-the-counter software-as-a-medical-device that offers heart rate and oxygen displays and notifications in conjunction with Owlet’s existing Dream Sock sleep monitoring capabilities.

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) (the “Company”) announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has accepted for substantive review the Company’s de novo classification request seeking clearance to expand the functionality of Owlet’s Dream Sock’s existing sleep monitoring capabilities to include opportunistic heart rate and oxygen notifications, through software as a medical device that Owlet calls “Health Notifications.” Designed for parents and caregivers to monitor healthy babies at home, the Health Notifications software would provide displays of live heart rate and oxygen saturation for babies, in addition to the opportunistic notifications when these readings move beyond certain ranges.

Owlet Inc. stock has also loss -22.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OWLT stock has declined by -47.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -68.23% and lost -79.06% year-on date.

The market cap for OWLT stock reached $66.21 million, with 111.78 million shares outstanding and 101.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 117.98K shares, OWLT reached a trading volume of 138001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Owlet Inc. [OWLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OWLT shares is $1.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OWLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Owlet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Owlet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on OWLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Owlet Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for OWLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

OWLT stock trade performance evaluation

Owlet Inc. [OWLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.48. With this latest performance, OWLT shares dropped by -32.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OWLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.61 for Owlet Inc. [OWLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8422, while it was recorded at 0.5959 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1585 for the last 200 days.

Owlet Inc. [OWLT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Owlet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Owlet Inc. [OWLT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OWLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Owlet Inc. go to 16.20%.

Owlet Inc. [OWLT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26 million, or 40.70% of OWLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OWLT stocks are: ECLIPSE VENTURES, LLC with ownership of 28,492,332, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; PELION, INC., holding 4,556,598 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.55 million in OWLT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.85 million in OWLT stock with ownership of nearly -0.054% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Owlet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Owlet Inc. [NYSE:OWLT] by around 457,111 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 1,538,417 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 44,781,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,776,896 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OWLT stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 335,169 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 816,821 shares during the same period.