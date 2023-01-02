Oppenheimer lifts BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BBAI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.46% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.95%. The company report on December 23, 2022 that BigBear.ai Receives Continued Listing Notice From NYSE.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leader in AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions, today announced that on December 20, 2022 it received written notice from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) that it is not in compliance with the continued listing standards set forth in Rule 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual that requires listed companies to maintain an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period (the “Notice”).

As required by the NYSE, BigBear.ai responded to the Notice and expressed its intent to cure this deficiency. BigBear.ai has six months following the receipt of the Notice to cure the deficiency and regain compliance, subject to the extension of such deadline in the event that BigBear.ai undertakes to conduct a reverse stock split following its next annual stockholders meeting. BigBear.ai can regain compliance at any time during the cure period if, on the last trading day of any calendar month during the cure period, its common stock has a closing price of at least $1.00 and an average closing price of at least $1.00 over the 30 consecutive trading-day period ending on the last trading day of that month.

Over the last 12 months, BBAI stock dropped by -88.66%. The one-year BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 86.6. The average equity rating for BBAI stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $79.87 million, with 126.27 million shares outstanding and 4.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 278.56K shares, BBAI stock reached a trading volume of 199050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBAI shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2022, representing the official price target for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31.

BBAI Stock Performance Analysis:

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.95. With this latest performance, BBAI shares dropped by -30.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.32 for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9878, while it was recorded at 0.6794 for the last single week of trading, and 3.8568 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.40% of BBAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBAI stocks are: LYNROCK LAKE LP with ownership of 1,425,519, which is approximately -15.075% of the company’s market cap and around 96.62% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 94,285 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64000.0 in BBAI stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $53000.0 in BBAI stock with ownership of nearly 171.659% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BBAI] by around 431,681 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 2,057,105 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 563,250 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,925,536 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBAI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 283,999 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,257,306 shares during the same period.