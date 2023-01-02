Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. [OLMA] Stock trading around $2.45 per share: What’s Next?

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: OLMA] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.62 during the day while it closed the day at $2.45. The company report on December 7, 2022 that Olema Oncology Announces OP-1250 Demonstrates Attractive Combinability with CDK 4/6 Inhibitor Palbociclib in Phase 1b Dose Escalation Study.

OP-1250 in combination with palbociclib was well-tolerated in patients with ER+/HER2- breast cancer, with no dose-limiting toxicities, and no observed drug-drug interaction.

No induced metabolism of palbociclib and no safety interaction was observed.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also loss -5.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OLMA stock has declined by -11.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -41.39% and lost -73.82% year-on date.

The market cap for OLMA stock reached $100.30 million, with 40.04 million shares outstanding and 37.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 133.03K shares, OLMA reached a trading volume of 195680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. [OLMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLMA shares is $13.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.28 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.44.

OLMA stock trade performance evaluation

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. [OLMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.04. With this latest performance, OLMA shares dropped by -14.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.06 for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. [OLMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.92, while it was recorded at 2.52 for the last single week of trading, and 3.51 for the last 200 days.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. [OLMA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.26.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.90 and a Current Ratio set at 17.90.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. [OLMA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $83 million, or 84.60% of OLMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLMA stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 7,611,503, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; LOGOS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,743,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.17 million in OLMA stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $8.32 million in OLMA stock with ownership of nearly 2.275% of the company’s market capitalization.

34 institutional holders increased their position in Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:OLMA] by around 3,649,772 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 3,860,793 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 26,494,731 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,005,296 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLMA stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,866,933 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,372,480 shares during the same period.